Boone County couple face charges for arson in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Boone County couple is facing charges for an arson in 2020.

Leslee Pettit-Myers, 51, was accused of setting a fire at a home on West 93rd Street just west of Spring Mill Road.

Her husband, Michael Myers, 49, is accused of obstruction of justice.

Witnesses say they saw the couple’s car crash into a street sign while leaving the scene of the fire.

The owner of the home that caught fire told investigators he and Leslee had previous altercations in 2018.

