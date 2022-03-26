Crime Watch 8

Boone County man arrested, accused of killing wife

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Boone County man has been arrested and is accused of killing his wife.

Andrew Wilhoite, 39, of rural Lebanon, faces a preliminary charge of murder for the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite.

Nikki Wilhoite was reported missing Friday morning after she did not report to work.

Boone County sheriff’s deputies searched the area around Wilhoite’s home using K-9 bloodhounds for several hours, but did not find her.

When investigators determined that Wilhoite’s disappearance was possibly a homicide, Sheriff Mike Nielsen handed the investigation over to Indiana State Police.

Nielsen cited a possible conflict of interest because Andrew Wilhoite’s mother is a County Councilwoman and an elected official, just like Nielsen.

During their investigation, ISP determined Andrew Wilhoite struck Nikki Wilhoite in the head with a blunt object, knocking her out. He then put her in a vehicle and drove to a nearby creek, where he dumped her body.

Police found Nikki Wilhoite’s body early Saturday morning, partially submerged in about three feet of water.

Andrew Wilhoite was arrested and taken to the Boone County Jail.