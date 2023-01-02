Crime Watch 8

Boy, 15, shot in hand during fight near Anderson convenience store

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand early Monday morning during a fight.

According to a news release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Beverly Court. That’s a residential area a few blocks southwest of the intersection of State Road 32 and Raible Avenue.

Police believe the boy and other kids had a fight near a convenience store. During the fight, police say the boy was shot in the hand; everyone else involved left the scene.

Police hadn’t made any arrests by early Monday afternoon.

Anyone with more information should contact Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731.