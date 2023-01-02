Crime Watch 8

Boy, 15, shot in hand following altercation

by: Divine Triplett
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand after an altercation early Monday morning.

According to a release, the shooting happened at 12:33 a.m. at the 2000 block of Beverly Court. Police believe the boy and other kids had an altercation near a convenience store. During the altercation, police say the boy was shot in the hand, and everyone else involved left the scene.

Police haven’t made any arrests, and say this is an active investigation. Anyone with more information should contact Detective Brett Webb at 765-648-6731.

