Crime Watch 8

Boy dies after shooting at apartment complex on near-northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy has died after a shooting Monday night in an apartment complex on the city’s near-northeast side, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly after 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue. That’s in the Blackburn Terrace Apartments northwest of the intersection of East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

IMPD initially reported the person shot was in critical condition, but later said he’d died.

Some neighbors knew the boy, and told police a small disturbance happened before the shooting. Otherwise, Capt. Don Wellheimer of IMPD said that investigators “don’t have any information at all.”

Wellheimer said he did not know the boy’s age.

He urged people with information to contact the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.