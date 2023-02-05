Crime Watch 8

Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. Saturday to the 5800 block of East Lowell Avenue. That’s northeast of East Washington Street and North Ritter Avenue. Police on Saturday night had said the boy was in critical condition.

Officers found the boy with gunshot wounds. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital, IMPD says.

IMPD provided no information on what may have led to the shooting or whether any suspects are in custody or at-large. However, detectives do not believe an active threat to the area exists.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Michael Wright at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at michael.wright@indy.gov.