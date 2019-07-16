Boy faces attempted murder charge after girl stabbed at IU summer camp

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old Bloomington boy on Tuesday was charged as an adult with attempted murder after the stabbing of a 13-year-old summer camp student Friday on the Indiana University campus.

Dongwook “Mikey” Ko was a student at the String Academy summer camp in 2018, according to court documents from Monroe Circuit Court. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and strangulation.

The 13-year-old girl from Florida told investigators that she thought, “Oh my God. This can’t be happening to me,” according to court documents.

The girl said that Ko lured her from a room in the Jacobs School of Music’s Music Addition Building, where she was practicing violin, to another floor in the building supposedly to talk to her teacher, court documents said. Instead, she said, the boy took her to a locker room and threw and pinned her against a locker. She said she screamed and attempted to fight off Ko, eventually kicking him and causing him to fall. She said Ko pulled her to the ground with him, and they continued to fight and he choked her for several seconds before he took a knife and slashed and stabbed her as she continued to scream.

A Jacobs School of Music employee heard the screams and eventually separated Ko and the girl, and she fled from the locker room. The employee escorted Ko downstairs to call police, but the boy fled from the building once they were downstairs.

One of the summer camp counselors found the girl bleeding in a stairwell and called 911. Emergency medical technicians said they found about 10 cuts on the girl’s body. A doctor at a hospital sutured three larger cuts, one on her calf and two on her left hand, court documents said.

The girl told investigators her left is her “violin hand.”

The boy’s mother said Ko returned home with cuts on his arms and blood on his clothing. He told her “I don’t know what I did” and “I may have hurt her.” Court documents also said he told his mother he had been pulling a prank on the girl.

Ko was transferred Tuesday from a juvenile detention center to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $150,500 bond.

An Indiana University spokesman said the college has no comment on the criminal matter.