Boy fatally shot in Lawrence golf course community

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A boy died after a shooting was reported Tuesday night in a golf course community in Lawrence, police say.

Lawrence Police Department was called about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot in the 4600 block of Birmingham Drive. That’s in the Winding Ridge housing subdivision off East 46th Street between North German Church Road and North County Line Road.

In the computer-aided dispatch system, the call later was changed from “person shot” to “murder homicide.”

Travis Cline, deputy chief of police, say the boy was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he died.

News 8 images from the crime scene showed a small SUV or minivan, a pickup, and three bicycles in the street surrounded by police tape.

No additional information was immediately available on the person who died, what may have led to the shooting, or whether a suspect was being sought.