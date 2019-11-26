Boy in car taken from Greenwood gas station reunited with mom

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 3-year-old boy from Indianapolis was inside a car when it was taken Tuesday afternoon from a gas station, police said.

The car was taken about 4 p.m. Tuesday from the Road Ranger Travel Stop, 1615 E. Main St. That’s off I-65.

James Ison, deputy chief with Greenwood Police Department, said the car was left running with the keys in it while the child’s mother went inside to pay for gas.

A passerby called Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department when the child was found safe a short time later at the intersection of Keystone and Troy avenues on Indianapolis’ east side. The boy was later reunited with his mother. He was not hurt.

The vehicle was a gray 2019 Kia Ultima. Police said they do not have a suspect.

Police did not expect to charge the mother with a crime.