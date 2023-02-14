Crime Watch 8

Boy in critical condition after shooting on far-east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy was in critical condition Monday night after a shooting on the far-east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of shots fired just after 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Shellbark Drive. That’s in the Meadowview Farms housing subdivision off East 30th Street, which is north of I-70 and east of North German Church Road.

The boy’s name and age were not immediately available, IMPD says.

Police also say they have a person of interest, who was not identified, in custody.

No additional information was immediately available on what may have led to the shooting.