Boy on bicycle critically injured in hit-and-run

IMPD: Boy struck by vehicle, in very critical condition

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy riding a bicycle was critically injured in a hit-and-run Thursday night in a residential area on the city’s far-east side, police say.

The boy was described as being in “very critical condition.” Police did not immediately share publicly other information about the boy.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called just before 10 p.m. Thursday to a pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run — with a pediatric cardiac arrest — to the 1100 block of North Cumberland Road. That’s about three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of East 10th Street and North German Church Road.

IMPD says a car hit the boy while he was riding a bicycle without any lights. He was riding with a group of other boys when the car hit him and threw the boy 50 feet.

Police asked anyone with information to call them.

