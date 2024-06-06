Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Boy, woman shot while standing outside Anderson home

2 teens recovering after being shot in Anderson, Indiana

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two teens were stable in a hospital after being shot early Tuesday in Anderson, police said Wednesday.

About 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone shot a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman while they were standing outside their home in the 1900 block of West 18th Street. That’s in a residential area a few blocks south of the intersection with State Road 32, also known as Nichol Avenue.

The names of the boy and woman were not released. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police several people were in the street at the time. Investigators spoke with witnesses.

No arrests were announced.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at (765) 648-6723, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Crime resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

168 unclaimed remains laid to...
Local News /
Colts center Ryan Kelly doesn’t...
Indianapolis Colts /
How a new federal-state program...
I-Team 8 /
IMPD urges teens to avoid...
I-Team 8 /
Annual Innopower Minority Business Week
Multicultural News /
IHSAA Softball State Championships set...
High School - The Zone /
IMPD: Meridian Street closed during...
Crime Watch 8 /
Geist Race series ambassadors talk...
Local News /