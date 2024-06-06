Boy, woman shot while standing outside Anderson home

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two teens were stable in a hospital after being shot early Tuesday in Anderson, police said Wednesday.

About 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone shot a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman while they were standing outside their home in the 1900 block of West 18th Street. That’s in a residential area a few blocks south of the intersection with State Road 32, also known as Nichol Avenue.

The names of the boy and woman were not released. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police several people were in the street at the time. Investigators spoke with witnesses.

No arrests were announced.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Travis Thompson at (765) 648-6723, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.