Brazil man arrested for child exploitation

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Brazil man was arrested for 19 counts of child exploitation. Fishers police say they took 37-year-old Kenneth Foxx into custody following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Authorities claim Foxx planned to travel to Texas to have sex with a minor, and they found numerous files of sexual exploitation material on Foxx’s social media accounts.

Foxx has been extradited to Texas.

