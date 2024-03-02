Bremen man arrested after gun fires at school wrestling event

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A Bremen man was arrested Saturday after a firearm discharged in his backpack at a school wrestling event.

On Saturday, Rochester Community School Corporation hosted a wrestling invitational at Rochester High School. The tournament consisted of 11 area school corporations. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy school resource officer was in attendance when he was alerted of a loud noise from an individual in the audience. After investigating, it was determined that Scott Yeager, 44, of Bremen, was identified to be in possession of two loaded handguns inside his backpack.

One of the handguns had a bullet inside the firearm.

Investigators determined Yeager negligently discharged the firearm. It was also determined Yeager was in possession of illegal narcotics and a knife. No individuals were harmed during the incident. Yeager was taken into custody by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a firearm on school property, criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a knife on school property.

“I applaud Deputy Rick Utter, Deputy Ryan Utter, and Deputy Ryan Haney for their quick response in handling the situation,” said Fulton County Sheriff Travis Heishman. “Through their swift control of the scene, no injuries were sustained, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.”