Crime Watch 8

Broad Ripple residents concerned after pair of weekend shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- There is real concern in the heart of one of Indy’s most popular neighborhoods.

Less than 48 hours after two separate shootings rocked Broad Ripple, people in the area say they’re on edge.

“It’s scary to think that people are getting shot,” Broad Ripple resident Graham Watson said. “Scary to think that violence is even local here.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 detectives are investigating both of the weekend shootings in Broad Ripple.

“I mean, it’s definitely pretty crazy,” Eric Roberts, who visits Broad Ripple daily, said.

IMPD say they found two people with gunshot wounds just after 1:30 Sunday morning at the corner of Broad Ripple and Guilford avenues. Less than an hour later, another person was found shot just a couple blocks down Broad Ripple Avenue near the FedEx Store.

“It’s unnerving,” Watson said. “Just living here locally, we’ve lived here for 2 years. Broad Ripple should be a safe spot, especially being here on the area. But we’ve had these occurrences up and down over the last few years, but we thought these kind of ended and stopped. But it’s a little terrifying. We’re trying to have our family grow up here. So, it’s unsettling.”

Monday night, police tell News 8 the two victims are stable.

“I wish a speedy recovery for those people involved in this,” Sudesh Nadar, who lives in Broad Ripple, said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call IMPD’s aggravated assault detectives at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.