Brownsburg couple charged after thefts from vehicles in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Brownsburg couple have been arrested in connection with multiple cases of thefts from vehicles and three stolen vehicles this month, Fishers police said Friday.

Levi Thomas Weaver, 35, and Jade Nicole Cotterman , 33, were formally charged Jan. 20, online court records show.

“As a result of this investigation officers recovered three stolen vehicles and a large amount of stolen property related to twelve separate victims,” said a news release issued Friday by Fishers Police Department.

Weaver was charged with four counts of auto theft, four counts of theft, six counts of fraud, a count of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and a count of possession of methamphetamine, according to online court records.

Cotterman was charged with four counts of thefts and a count of possession of methamphetamine, according to online court records.

Weaver’s bond was set at $100,000, while Cotterman’s bond was $7,500.

Both were being held in the Hamilton County jail in Noblesville. They are next scheduled to appear in Hamilton Superior Court 3 on May 10.