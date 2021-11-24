Crime Watch 8

Brownsburg man convicted for child porn asks to be released due to COVID-19, gets denied by judge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has rejected the request of a man serving a sentence for child porn to be released from prison over the threat of COVID-19.

36-year-old Christopher Eads of Brownsburg is serving a 40-year sentence for child porn after being sentenced in 2012.

Eads, currently incarcerated at FCI Fairton in Fairton, New Jersey, motioned the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

A federal judge says Eads suffered an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 in 2020 while in prison and that he has shown no reason to cut his sentence short to avoid a second case.

“While Eads’s vaccination status is unknown, he is either vaccinated at this point and therefore at a substantially reduced risk of severe illness from COVID-19, or he has refused the vaccine and failed to allege any medical reason for doing so,” the ruling reads. “Eads medical records to not show that he suffers from any health conditions that, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), can make you more likely to get severely ill from COVID-19.”

Eads listed several medical factors in his request, including a deviated septum and lower back pain, as reasons why he should be released.

Agents found a laptop with nearly 7,000 images of child porn in his Brownsburg home in 2011. Some of the victims were infants.

He was also found guilty of tampering with a witness after trying to get a witness to change details in a statement to investigators.