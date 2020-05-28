Bullets fired at Indianapolis mosque during holiday celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Muslim Advocacy Network (IMAN) and an Indianapolis mosque are calling for a hate crime investigation after shots were fired at the Muslim place of worship on Sunday.

According to a press release from IMAN, some members of Masjid-e-Noor were gathered Sunday evening to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan when “bullets penetrated the windows and nearly struck some of the congregants, in an apparent hate crime against the mosque.”

A police report filed by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirms officers responded to reports of shots being fired into the mosque located at 5355 Lafayette Road Sunday around 9:20 p.m. That’s near the intersection of Lafayette Road and West 52nd Street on the city’s northwest side.

“Shootings like the one at Masjid E. Noor have increased recently, with mosques and synagogues being the primary subjects of these hateful crimes. While the Muslim community does not currently have the benefit of any investigation results, we strongly suspect that the violence was motivated by hate and bigotry and urge the IMPD to run a transparent and thorough investigation. We will not tolerate bigotry in our Hoosier state and will continue to work with our allies to ensure that worshippers in Indiana can practice their faiths safely and peacefully,” said IMAN President Syed Ali Saeed in a press release.

A press conference regarding the incident has been scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and it will be held at Masjid-e-Noor in Indianapolis.

Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Chris Bavender says the FBI is aware of the incident and supporting IMPD as needed.

Information about the IMPD investigation or a possible suspect was not immediately available.