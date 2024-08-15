Burglars hit Anderson gun shop; ATF offers reward

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A reward was offered Wednesday after an Anderson gun shop was burglarized Tuesday night, according to local and federal authorities.

Anderson police say the burglary happened at 9 Guns, a shop at 2213 S. Scatterfield Road. That’s in a strip mall near the intersection with State Road 32/Mounds Road.

The shop’s website says, “We buy, sell and trade. We offer a large variety of handguns, rifles, and shotguns, with a large specialty selection of AR-15’s, accessories and ammo.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the burglary happened about 11 p.m.

Anderson Police Department learned a vehicle had crashed into the front of the business, and an undisclosed number of firearms were taken. The vehicle left, and investigators later learned it had been stolen from Indianapolis.

The ATF says four people entered the shop.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Brett Webb of the Anderson Police Department at (765) 648-6731.

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information.