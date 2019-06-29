Burglary leads to drowning and two juveniles arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person has drowned and two juveniles were arrested after a burglary on the west side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday at the Waterfront Terrace Apartments near 38th Street and Lafayette Road.

Police were called to the area for a report of three males breaking into the apartment clubhouse. When IMPD officers arrived they saw two males running away.

One of the males jumped into a nearby retention pond in an attempt to flee the officers. That male drowned before officers could get to him.

His body was found about 15 feet from the shore of the pond in six feet of water.

4:21 AM – #IFD TAC Team 14 assists @IMPDnews at 3510 Kebil Dr. w/ recovery of suspect in retention pond after burglary in progress results in foot chase & suspect jumps into water. Recovered non-viable 15 feet from shore about 6 feet down. pic.twitter.com/zK3fyv6Hqs — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) June 29, 2019

The Indianapolis Fire Department assisted in the recovery.

The two other suspects, who have been identified as juveniles, were arrested for burglary. The identities of the three people involved have not been released.