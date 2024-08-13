Burglary suspect arrested after ramming into IMPD patrol car during chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 52-year-old burglary suspect, identified as Robert Ross, has been arrested after leading officers on a chase and ramming a police car during the pursuit early Tuesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southeast officer was patrolling the 4000 block of Mi Casa Avenue when they observed a pickup truck in the driveway of a known vacant rental property. The officer also noticed that the garage door was open.

According to a social media post, the officer turned into a nearby parking lot to investigate and saw the pickup truck back out of the driveway onto Gray Road without stopping at a stop sign. The truck then sped away, prompting the officer to initiate a traffic stop.

Ross, the driver, did not stop, leading to a pursuit. Officers suspected Ross was involved in a burglary. During the chase, Ross’s vehicle spun out and stopped, facing the officers. He then rammed the police car, disabling it, and continued to flee.

The pursuit ended near East Stop 11 Road and Shelbyville Road. Ross was later taken to a local hospital due to a complaint of pain and was subsequently arrested. He faces charges of burglary, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana. No officers were injured in the incident.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.