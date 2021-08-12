Crime Watch 8

Butler basketball player charged with rape, sexual battery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Felony charges have been filed after an alleged rape on Butler University’s campus in February.

Carlos Johnson Jr., 19, faces charges in the case.

Johnson is a Butler University basketball player known by the nickname “Scooby.”

Butler University officers were dispatched to Irvington House Dormitory just after 2 a.m. Feb. 4. A woman, only identified in court documents by her initials, told officers she had been raped and that the suspect was still in the building. She told officers his nickname was “Scooby.” Investigators said she had “significant vaginal bleeding.”

Officers went to Johnson’s room.

“I should of told that b**** to leave,” he is alleged to have said to officers.

She told investigators that she was walking around the dorm, attempting to find a friend, when she knocked on Johnson’s door. She knew him from class and from the basketball team, according to court documents. After going inside to talk and watch him play video games, she said she began to fall asleep. When she woke up, she said Johnson was fondling her. She also said he forced his penis into her mouth and into her vagina.

Security video referenced in court documents is purported to show the woman entering Johnson’s room around 12:40 a.m. and Johnson walking the woman through the lobby and toward her room at 1:37 a.m. Investigators say the video shows the woman “make a motion with her arm to separate herself from Johnson.”

News 8 has not seen the security video and still images are not produced in the court documents.

When Johnson and the woman arrived at her suite, he told the woman’s suitemate that “she took a nap in his bed and he walked her back to make sure she got to her room safely,” according to court documents.

The suitemate told investigators that the woman then whispered in her ear “‘he raped me’ or ‘he attempted to rape me ,'” according to court documents.

In an interview with police, Johnson told investigators that the woman pulled his insides to her, putting his fingers inside her vagina, according to court documents. He also told investigators he “knew she had been drinking because he could smell alcohol,” according to court documents.

In his interview with police on the morning of Feb. 4, he told police that he did not have intercourse with the woman.

Investigators requested a DNA analysis on Feb. 8. Results were released on May 11. Court documents say blood was found on Johnson’s underwear. DNA collected matched a sample from the woman.

Johnson faces felony charges of rape, attempted rape, and sexual battery.

Online court records indicate a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Johnson missed the 2020-21 basketball season due to an ACL injury. He was Michigan 2020 Mr. Basketball.

Butler University issued this statement: