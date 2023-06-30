Bystanders help subdue Richmond man after woman’s death

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Several bystanders on Friday helped subdue a 67-year-old Richmond man before authorities preliminarily charged him with murder, police said.

Capt. Curt Leverton of Richmond Police Department said Friday night on social media that its officers arrived to Michelle Dionne Peacock, 59, of Richmond, was dead.

Dispatchers about 1:20 p.m. Friday sent police to a report of a disturbance in the first block of South 14th Street. That’s east of downtown in an area with a church and some businesses and homes just off U.S. 40.

Officers were directed down the street where bystanders were trying to subdue Tommy Wayne Earl, 67. Police took him into custody.

Officers were told Earl was threatening Peacock and may have cut her.

Online records on Friday night showed Earl remained in the Wayne County jail on preliminary charges of murder and resisting law enforcement. He was being held without bond, the online jail record showed.