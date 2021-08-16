Crime Watch 8

Cadiz, Indiana, police officer arrested for OWI, resisting law enforcement

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An officer with the Cadiz, Indiana, police department was arrested over the weekend, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, deputies were called for a speeding Dodge Charger that was driving erratically on I-69 SB. After locating the vehicle, a traffic stop was initiated on I-69 SB, just south of the Kinser Pike overpass.

Deputies stated they then began an operating while intoxicated investigation of the driver, 38-year-old Brian Hedger.

Hedger, deputies said, told them he was an officer with the Cadiz, Indiana Police Department and was able to provide credentials backing up his statement.

Hedger was taken into custody, transported to the Monroe County Jail, where he faces preliminary charges for operating while intoxicated with a previous conviction and resisting law enforcement.