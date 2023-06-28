California truck driver sentenced to 8 years in prison for smuggling meth into Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A California truck driver has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on May 7, 2021, a trooper with the Indiana State Police stopped Dejohntae Zeche Keith Williams, 30, of California, after he was clocked driving a semi-truck over the speed limit on Interstate 65.

Troopers searched Williams’ truck and found two large duffel bags on the top bunk of the sleeper berth. Inside the bags were individually wrapped plastic packages containing a total of 162 one-pound packages of methamphetamine.

According to state police, there was approximately 72 kilograms of methamphetamine between the two bags.

During an interview with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Williams admitted he was delivering drugs to Louisville, Kentucky, in exchange for $30,000.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus Stinson. Judge Stinson also ordered that Williams be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.