California trucker arrested 162 pounds of meth found in semi on I-65

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police have arrested a California man after troopers said they found more than 160 pounds of methamphetamine in his semi.

ISP arrested 27-year-old Dejohntae Williams of Victorville, California on Friday morning.

Troopers said he was pulled over for speeding on I-65.

While speaking with him, the trooper said the smell of marijuana was noticeable.

A subsequent search of the semi turned up around 162 pounds of meth.

ISP says Williams could face federal drug charges.

