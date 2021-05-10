Crime Watch 8

California trucker arrested 162 pounds of meth found in semi on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police have arrested a California man after troopers said they found more than 160 pounds of methamphetamine in his semi.

ISP arrested 27-year-old Dejohntae Williams of Victorville, California on Friday morning.

Troopers said he was pulled over for speeding on I-65.

While speaking with him, the trooper said the smell of marijuana was noticeable.

A subsequent search of the semi turned up around 162 pounds of meth.

ISP says Williams could face federal drug charges.