Car chase ends in police shooting on northeast side, suspects in hospital

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a chase that ended in a shootout.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of 38th and Fall Creek in reference to an investigation from earlier that day. The person driving failed to stop and led police on a chase.

The pursuit ended in a crash near Kessler Boulevard E Drive and Binford Boulevard. The two suspects in the vehicle got out and led police on a foot chase.

Shots were fired between one of the suspects and multiple police officers. Police say the suspect was struck and taken to a local hospital. There is no word on their condition as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

The second suspect was not injured but was also taken to the hospital with complaints of chest pain.

Police recovered two guns at the scene.

IMPD Public Information Lieutenant Shane Foley says there is no ongoing threat to the community.

