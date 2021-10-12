Crime Watch 8

Car crashes into adult entertainment store; $10,000 reward for information

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An adult entertainment retailer on the northwest side is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a driver that rammed a car into its storefront.

A white four-door car struck the entrance to the Lion’s Den after idling in the parking lot for about 15 seconds about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The store is at 4405 Georgetown Road between Lafayette Road and the I-65 overpass.

After crashing through the entrance, the car reversed out and left the area.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking information on the incident, the store said in a news release issued Tuesday. “It is unclear, currently, if the incident was an accident or intentional, which is why we are offering a reward for more information,” the release said.

“We understand accidents may happen; however, we want to learn more and understand the intent behind the incident to ensure that it does not happen again for the safety of our employees and patrons,” said Nick Bettress, Lion’s Den regional supervisor, said in the release.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the store remained closed Tuesday. The cost of the damage was not in the release, but a store representative described it as “major.”

Below is the full video of the crash from Lions Den. App users can go online to see it with this story.