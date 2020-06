Car slams into vacant building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A car slammed into a vacant building on the city’s near northside Tuesday evening, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of North Alabama Street around 11:45 p.m.

Police said the female driver ran through a stop sign and then proceeded to hit the building.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, IMPD says.

The driver was not hurt.