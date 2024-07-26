Car was traveling nearly 100 mph, driver intoxicated in crash with family of 7

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged an Indianapolis man on Friday for his accused role in a two-vehicle crash that injured 8 people, including six children earlier this week on the city’s east side.

Tramayne Harris, 27, faces the following charges:

Eight counts of causing catastrophic injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Four counts of criminal recklessness

One count of a learner’s permit violation

According to court documents, prosecutors requested Harris be placed in Community Justice Campus on a seven-day hold without bond for “initiating a revocation of probation.” Harris was already on probation for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and carry a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

At 3:34 p.m. on Tuesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the intersection of North State Avenue on East New York Street on a report of a personal injury crash.

In the security camera video, obtained by News 8, a Dodge SRT Hellcat is seen traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on State Avenue through a red light and striking a Ford Explorer SUV traveling east on New York Street.

Court documents reveal that Harris was traveling at 87-97 mph before colliding with the SUV. Seven people riding in the SUV, including six children, were suffering serious injuries. During the collision, an 8-year-old was ejected and sustained a severe head injury. Arriving paramedics initially believed the child had not survived, but they performed lifesaving procedures at the scene and managed to revive him, eventually intubating him there.

The child was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children for medical treatment.

Harris suffered d a laceration to his forehead from the crash. He was later transported by ambulance to Eskenazi Hospital for medical treatment.

Several witnesses told investigators Harris had been aggressively driving, passing vehicles on the double yellow line and nearly hitting another vehicle head on.

Harris was unable to complete a field sobriety test but underwent a blood draw hours after the crash. The results revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.145%, nearly twice Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08%.

Police at the scene located an open bottle of Jose Cuervo in the car.

A few days after the crash, detectives went to Riley Hospital for Children to check on the injuries of those in the SUV: