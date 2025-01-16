Suspect in attempted carjackings dies after shot outside coffee shop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect shot outside a coffee shop amid attempted carjackings Wednesday morning has died, Indianapolis police say.

The man was not identified in a news release issued late Wednesday afternoon from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The Marion County Coroner’s Office was expected to identify and publicly share the man’s name.

Police were called just before 5:45 a.m. Wednesday to the Starbucks at 5710 W. 86th St. That’s near the Traders Point shopping area. Officers arrived to find the man shot in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

IMPD says both people who were carjacked did not get hurt and cooperated with the police investigation.

The first motorist to be carjacked had a firearm, the release says. Investigators at IMPD’s homicide office talked to the first motorist to be carjacked, and that person was later released after consultation with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officer Tommy Thompson, an IMPD spokesman, said at the morning crime scene, “It does not appear that there was anything malicious, or anything going on. To be robbed, very scary, traumatic for those individuals. For an individual, with what appears to be preliminary information, this armed citizen had to take action, a life-altering action to fire a weapon to protect themselves.”

The release on Wednesday afternoon said, “It is believed that two armed suspects had attempted to carjack the second victim at a nearby business and the victim was able to flee the area safely in their vehicle and call 911. Moments later, it is believed that the two armed suspects then attempted to carjack the initial dispatched carjacking attempt victim, where one of the suspects was shot in the parking lot. The second suspect fled the area on foot prior to officers’ arrival.”

Investigators seized a knife from the crime scene.

News 8’s Reyna Revelle visited the Traders Point area on Wednesday and talked with a Traders Point worker after the shooting. Woody Safforld said, “I was shocked when they told me. Like, what? Did someone get shot just over this way? Nothing is going on over here! Just a lot of working people. Amazon delivery trucks and such.”

Another Traders Point worker, Dawn Bryant, told Revelle, “That’s a scary thing to happen, you know? Somebody is taking your life over money, and it’s just crazy! We have to be very alert and aware of our surroundings because we never know what’s happening these days.”

“Violence is happening everywhere; you just gotta try to best prepare yourself for it,” Safforld added.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD Detective Douglas Morning at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at douglas.morning@indy.gov.