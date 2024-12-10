Suspect in carjacking leads chase, injures officer in SWAT vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The suspect in a carjacking got into a chase with police, and injured an officer after a SWAT vehicle tipped onto its side.

One officer suffering from non-life threatening injuries and four passengers from the suspect’s vehicle were take to hospitals following the crash.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say that they responded to shots fired on the 2900 block of Riverside Drive East.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that they say was stolen in an armed carjacking earlier in the day, Tuesday, Dec. 10.

IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics officers were in the area 30th Street and Fall Creek Parkway and began to block traffic for the incoming pursuit.

As the suspect approached, the vehicle hit the SWAT vehicle while attempting to turn directions. Police said the SWAT vehicle tried to stop the suspect, but ended up tipping onto its side.

The suspect then crashed, and the driver and passenger tried to run on foot. Both men were arrested by police, and two women inside the stolen vehicle were also taken into custody.

IMPD said that a gun was found at the scene and taken as evidence.