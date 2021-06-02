Crime Watch 8

Carmel man charged with child exploitation, child porn

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man was arrested Tuesday on child exploitation and child porn charges, according to the Fishers Police Department.

Terrence Richards, 40, of Carmel, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography, the department said in a release sent to News 8.

He was booked into the Hamilton County jail and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

The Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force earlier this year received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual had uploaded images of child sexual abuse to a social media account.

The tip led to an investigation and a search warrant was executed at the home of Richards, the department said. Police said evidence was collected at the scene, including devices that had additional images on them.

Some of the images were sent to other individuals electronically, police said.

Online court records show Richards is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.