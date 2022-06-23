Crime Watch 8

Carmel man facing charges for child porn, child exploitation

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A man told investigators that he had used the messaging app Kik “for years” to look at child pornography before he got caught, according to court documents.

Brady Klain, 24, faces seven felony charges in the case for child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the Fishers Police Department on Feb. 1 after Kik reported a user uploading what was believed to be child porn.

A detective with Fishers police sent a subpoena to AT&T to match the IP address from the Kik report. Police say that’s how they connected the case to Klain.

Police got a search warrant for Klain’s Carmel apartment earlier in June.

Detectives said Klain made several admissions while speaking with officers, including that he had used the app “for years” to view child porn. He said he had been looking at child porn since 2012.

“Klain said that he belongs to many groups on Kik and most of them are groups made for exchanging child pornography,” court documents read.

Klain had an initial court appearance on Tuesday and is due back in September for a pretrial conference.

News 8 has reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to request a mugshot of Klain.