Carmel officer reassigned while suspect shooting death under review

Photo of a Carmel PD vehicle on the scene of a shooting in Carmel on July 27, 2020. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel police officer has been reassigned until an administrative review of a suspect’s shooting death is complete, according to Carmel Police Department.

Carmel officers were called to a home just after 8 a.m. on Monday in the 14300 block of Riverrock Court on reports of a suicidal person who was armed. According to CPD, a 911 call was made during an argument between Julio Cesar Virula, 26, of Carmel, and two other individuals.

The individuals walked outside of the home and the argument continued, police say. Dispatchers reported to officers they heard gunshots during the call.

When officers arrived to the scene they found Taylor Cox, 28, of Carmel, had been shot multiple times. Cox was pronounced dead at the scene. A 66-year-old woman was also found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was treated at a nearby hospital and has since been released.

Police say dispatchers took multiple calls from witnesses and the location of the suspect was learned to be in the 5300 block of Rippling Brook Way. That’s less than .05 miles away from the shooting scene on Riverrock Court.

An officer was able to locate Virula. Police say Virula raised his gun toward the officer and the officer fired multiple shots at the suspect. Virula was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a handgun was found in Virula’s possession at the time of his death and an autopsy showed he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer who fired the shots has not been identified. CPD has reassigned the officer temporarily until an administrative review of the shooting is complete.

CPD is asking anyone with information about the incident, including evidence or surveillance footage, to call police at 317-571-2580.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.