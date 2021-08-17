Crime Watch 8

Carmel PD looking for theft suspect

The Carmel Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the person in these photos. The person is wanted for questioning in a case of thefts from cars at Carmel parking garages. (Provided Photo/Carmel Police Department)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is looking for the suspect in several thefts from vehicles that occurred earlier this month.

According to CPD, officers were called to the Midtown North and South Parking Garages on Aug. 8 on reports of thefts from vehicles.

Surveillance footage from the scene shows a person walking around the garage after exiting a green 2016 Ford F-150 truck with Wisconsin tags. The truck was previously reported stolen.

Anyone with information about the person in the photos is asked to call CPD Officer J. Harrison at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Police are asking callers to reference case number 2021-53908 and 2021-53879.