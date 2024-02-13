Search
Carmel PD searching for ‘person of interest’ after theft

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a January theft investigation.

At 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 18, 2024, the Carmel Police Department responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Birnam Woods Trail. That’s in a neighborhood near 106th Street and College Avenue.

Surveillance photos from the scene show a male suspect and a suspect vehicle outside a home.

The male was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, ripped blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes. A gray sedan was parked along the street.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Ruiz at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

A person of interest in a Carmel theft investigation from Jan. 18, 2024. (Provided Photo/Carmel PD)

