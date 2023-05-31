Carmel police arrest man for pointing gun at homeowner, shooting at house

Andrew Bryant, of Noblesville, is accused of pointing a gun at a resident of a home in Carmel and then returning later in the day to fire multiple shots at the residence. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Jail)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police have arrested a man accused of pointing a handgun at a homeowner and firing shots at a house over Memorial Day weekend.

Andrew Bryant, 50, of Noblesville, was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness, intimidation, and pointing a firearm, the Carmel Police Department said in a release Wednesday.

Investigators believe Bryant visited a house on Eden Village Place, not far from the intersection of 126th Street and Keystone Avenue, on Sunday and demanded information about the homeowner.

People inside the home called 911, but the man — later identified as Bryant– was gone by the time officers arrived.

As a precaution, the residents left the house and spent the day somewhere else, police say.

Upon returning home that night, they noticed multiple bullet holes in the residence. Officers returned to the scene, collected evidence, and identified Bryant as the suspect.

Investigators believe Bryant was the only person involved in the incident.

Bryant was being held Wednesday in the Hamilton County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

A pretrial conference is set for August 1.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Carmel PD at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS and reference Carmel police case number 23-37751.