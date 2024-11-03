Police chase ends in crash on Keystone Parkway; man faces criminal charges

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A 31-year-old man faces criminal charges after a police chase that ended with a crash that closed Keystone Parkway late Saturday night and into the early hours Sunday, police say.

Raheem David Murray remained in the Hamilton County jail in Noblesville on Sunday afternoon.

Carmel police said in a Sunday afternoon social media post that officers had been chasing Murray until he drove onto the southbound lanes of northbound Keystone Parkway. A crash with another vehicle soon followed, and Murray fled on foot before officers caught him.

The driver of the other vehicle, who Carmel police did not publicly identify, was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.

A Carmel police deputy chief told News 8 via email that the crash started just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Keystone Parkway near 126th Street.

Photos taken around midnight Saturday from News 8’s Adele Reich showed a white SUV on its side north of 116th Street. Motorists were being directed off the parkway, she said.

The social media post from Carmel police showed small photos of what appeared to be a suitcase containing plastic bags of marijuana; a firearm; and a damaged black car. Early Sunday night, Carmel police shared photos of the suitcase and the car.

Carmel police have not revealed what led them to begin chasing Murray, or what time the crash happened.

Jail records show the Indianapolis man was booked at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Hamilton County jail. He faces preliminary felony charges of marijuana dealing; possession of marijuana; unlawful carrying of a handgun after a felony conviction in the past 15 years; and resisting law enforcement. He also faces preliminary misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended; resisting law enforcement; reckless driving; and leaving the scene of an accident.

Online court records show an arrest warrant issued in April from Marion Superior Court 27 for Raheem David Murray. In that case, filed in February 2023, the man pleaded guilty to felony counts of unlawful carrying of a handgun after a prior felony conviction; and marijuana dealing. Magistrate Peggy Ryan Hart sent the man to a work release program for two years, minus 238 days he’d served in jail before he was sentenced, the records show.

A 31-year-old Indianapolis man faces criminal charges after a police chase that ended with a crash that closed Keystone Parkway starting in the late night of Nov. 2, 2024, in Carmel, Indiana, police say. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

A 31-year-old Indianapolis man faces criminal charges after a police chase that ended with a crash that closed Keystone Parkway starting in the late night of Nov. 2, 2024, in Carmel, Indiana, police say. (Provided Photo/Carmel Police Department)