Carmel police ID victim, suspect killed in Monday shooting

Carmel, Indiana, Police Department said a shooting happened about 8 a.m. July 27, 2020, near the intersection of Rippling Brook Way and Creekbend Drive. (WISH Photo)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police on Tuesday identified a victim and a suspect killed in a Monday morning shooting.

Dispatchers taking a call of a person with a gun just after 8 a.m. on Monday heard gunshots in the background of the call. Officers responded to the 14300 block of Riverrock Court as more reports of gunshots came in.

The neighborhood is southeast of the intersection of East 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway.

Taylor Leigh Cox, 28, of Carmel, was one of two women found shot when police arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A 66-year-old woman was also shot and was treated and released from an area hospital, police said.

Officers found the suspect — identified as 26-year-old Julio Cesar Virula, also of Carmel — nearby the shooting scene and determined he was still armed. He ran from officers, who chased him. One officer discharged a weapon, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Virula’s official cause of death is pending an autopsy, Carmel police said.

Investigators on Tuesday said the incident stemmed from a domestic situation prior to Virula’s threats of suicide, which had been reported on Monday evening.

Sgt. D.J. Schoeff of the Carmel Police Department on Monday afternoon said to the news media and in a police department Facebook Live post that the shooting happened near the intersection of Rippling Brook Way and Creekbend Drive.

Monday night’s news release said, “Officers located the suspect nearby and one officer discharged their service weapon during the subsequent interaction. One victim and the suspect were pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Based upon the preliminary investigation, it was determined the suspect shot the two victims.”

The Tuesday news release did not provide additional information about the officer who fired a gun. Schoeff said early Monday afternoon about the officer who fired the gun, “I do not know how many shots at this time.” On Tuesday, the department said, “This investigation will continue for days and weeks to come.”

It was also not known if shots were fired at the officer, Schoeff said. The news releases also contained no information about whether anyone fired at police.

Police asked anyone who has audio or video of the incident to not post it on social media, but instead turn it over to the police by calling the emergency dispatch center at 317-571-2580 to ask to speak to a police officer.