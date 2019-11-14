Carmel police investigating AT&T store robbery

Photos of a Carmel robbery suspect. (Provided Photo/Carmel PD)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are looking into the recent robbery of an AT&T store.

According to the Carmel Police Department, on Nov. 10, just after 6:30 a.m., the suspect stole a number of phones and tablets from the store located in the 2100 block of East 116th Street.

The suspect is described as a heavyset black male. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black coat with a hood, black shoes and a camouflage facemask.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2533.

