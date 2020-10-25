Carmel police investigating robbery

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are investigating a Wednesday morning robbery.

According to the Carmel Police Department, a robbery occurred in the 3700 blick of Gould Drive around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 21.

Police said the victim had arrived home and approached the suspect, who was having car trouble.

The suspect, who police have described as a 19-20-year-old black male, asked the victim for help. As the victim was looking for something to help the suspect, police said he heard what was described as a gunshot. When the victim turned back around, the suspect was holding a gun and demanded valuables from the victim.

After the suspect secured an undetermined amount from the victim, the suspect ran to his vehicle, described as a small SUV or crossover-type, got in and fled the scene.

Trending Headlines

At the time of the robbery, police said the suspect was wearing a dark sweatshirt, a dark winter cap, a mask and jeans.

Anyone who may have information on this robbery is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2537.