Carmel police investigating theft from ATM

Photo of a Carmel theft suspect. (Provided Photo/CPD)
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are investigating a recent theft.

According to the Carmel Police Department, the theft happened at the Circle K gas station at 545 South Rang Line Road on March 12.

Photo of the suspect’s vehicle. (Provided Photo/CPD)

Police said the suspect stole the victim’s money out of an ATM.

After securing the money, the suspect placed the bills in his pocket and exited the store and left in a red SUV.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

