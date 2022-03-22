Crime Watch 8

Carmel police looking for 2 people who used stolen credit cards at Walmart

Carmel police are searching for two individuals who allegedly used stolen credit cards on March 2, 2022. (Provided Photo/Carmel Police Department)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel Police Department is looking for two people it says used stolen credit cards at an Indianapolis Walmart.

Police say the credit cards were reported stolen from vehicles parked in the Monon Community Center parking lot in the 1200 block of Central Park Drive East on the afternoon of March 2.

About 10 minutes later, the two people were seen surveillance video using the cards at the Walmart in the 3200 block of West 86th Street.

Anyone with information about the two individuals should contact officer Davenport with the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Police ask those calling to reference case number 22-13429.