Crime Watch 8

Carmel police looking for bicycle thief

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are investigating the theft of a bicycle that happened just after 2 p.m. June 6 in the Midtown Plaza area.

A surveillance camera caught the man removing an unsecured bike from the rack and riding away on it, according to a news release issued on Monday.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject and to contact Officer Scott Morrow at 317-571-2500.