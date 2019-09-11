Carmel police officer arrested for OWI

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – An officer with the Carmel Police Department has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the department.

Police said Officer Bryan Hood, who was driving his personal vehicle at the time, was stopped in the area of City Center Drive and Range Line Road just after 9:30 p.m. on September 10 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the officer on scene determined that Hood had been drinking. Hood then submitted to a breath test and blew a .19% BAC.

Hood was transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he is currently being held.

The department has placed Hood on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.