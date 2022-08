Crime Watch 8

Carmel police search for group who defaced park property

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are searching for a group of people who they believe vandalized a park with spray paint.

Officers say a group of people were seen on surveillance cameras at Carey Grove Park at the same time several park structures were defaced with spray paint.

The Carmel Police Department is asking anyone who may have information on the identities of the people seen in the cameras to contact Officer Mason Hoke at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.