Crime Watch 8

Carmel police searching for man wanted for fraud

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is needing the publics help in identifying a wanted man for fraud, according to police.

On Aug. 8, the individual is suspected of using several credit cards, which were stolen from lockers at a fitness facility in Carmel and at multiple department stores.

If you have any information on this person, please contact Detective Landry Smiley at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Police ask that when you call, please reference CPD case number 2022-49177.