Carmel police seek assistance identifying theft suspects

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department says they are investigating several thefts from vehicles that happened the morning of July 11.

The thefts took place approximately between 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Lawrence Inlow Park and Monon Center parking lots.

Pictures of the suspects are below.

If anyone has information regarding the suspects, they are asked to contact Officer Davis at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Please reference the Carmel Police Department case numbers 23-48442, 23-48452, 23-48449, and 23-48433.