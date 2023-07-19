Search
Carmel police seek assistance identifying theft suspects

by: Michaela Springer
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department says they are investigating several thefts from vehicles that happened the morning of July 11.

The thefts took place approximately between 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Lawrence Inlow Park and Monon Center parking lots.

Pictures of the suspects are below.

7-18-23

If anyone has information regarding the suspects, they are asked to contact Officer Davis at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Please reference the Carmel Police Department case numbers 23-48442, 23-48452, 23-48449, and 23-48433.

