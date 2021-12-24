Crime Watch 8

Carmel police seek help identifying man, woman in ‘suspicious incident’

Photo of two people in a suspicious incident. (Provided Photo/CPD)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Police said that on Dec. 23, officers were called to the 9800 block of Haverstick Road for a “suspicious incident.”

Officers stated that just before 8:30 p.m., a woman was spotted running from the passenger side of an SUV. Then a man, who is seen chasing her, grabs her and takes her to the back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the two individuals is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Wet and warm Christmas

Weather Blog /

NICU families at Riley hospital receive gifts from nurses

Local /

Gorbachev’s resignation 30 years ago marked the end of USSR

International /

Slain UIndy football player’s family endures first Christmas without him, homicide remains unsolved

News /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.