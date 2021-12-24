Crime Watch 8

Carmel police seek help identifying man, woman in ‘suspicious incident’

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Police said that on Dec. 23, officers were called to the 9800 block of Haverstick Road for a “suspicious incident.”

Officers stated that just before 8:30 p.m., a woman was spotted running from the passenger side of an SUV. Then a man, who is seen chasing her, grabs her and takes her to the back of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the two individuals is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.